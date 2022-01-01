The Expandable Bento Kit by Fit + Fresh is perfect for packing your child’s lunch for school or a day trip! This insulated bag comes with a bento container that features 3 compartments - one large compartment for a sandwich or your main dish and two smaller compartments perfect for your sides. With many layers of insulation, the bag will keep food cold all the way through lunch!

Buckle clip for backpack attachment

Huge, expandable snack compartment for extra goodies and a juice box

Color pop reveal when expanded

Zippered front accessory pocket

Front handle lets bag be carried in 2 ways

Bento container included with leakproof lid

Container and lid are BPA-free, microwave and top-rack dishwasher safe

Bag measures 9.75 x 3.75 x 7.25 in

