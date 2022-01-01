Fit and Fresh Expandable Bento Lunch Kit - Classic Camo Perspective: front
Fit and Fresh Expandable Bento Lunch Kit - Classic Camo

1 ctUPC: 0070052223465
Product Details

The Expandable Bento Kit by Fit + Fresh is perfect for packing your child’s lunch for school or a day trip! This insulated bag comes with a bento container that features 3 compartments - one large compartment for a sandwich or your main dish and two smaller compartments perfect for your sides. With many layers of insulation, the bag will keep food cold all the way through lunch!

  • Buckle clip for backpack attachment
  • Huge, expandable snack compartment for extra goodies and a juice box
  • Color pop reveal when expanded
  • Zippered front accessory pocket
  • Front handle lets bag be carried in 2 ways
  • Bento container included with leakproof lid
  • Container and lid are BPA-free, microwave and top-rack dishwasher safe
  • Bag measures 9.75 x 3.75 x 7.25 in