Hover to Zoom
Fit and Fresh Expandable Bento Lunch Kit - Classic Camo
1 ctUPC: 0070052223465
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Expandable Bento Kit by Fit + Fresh is perfect for packing your child’s lunch for school or a day trip! This insulated bag comes with a bento container that features 3 compartments - one large compartment for a sandwich or your main dish and two smaller compartments perfect for your sides. With many layers of insulation, the bag will keep food cold all the way through lunch!
- Buckle clip for backpack attachment
- Huge, expandable snack compartment for extra goodies and a juice box
- Color pop reveal when expanded
- Zippered front accessory pocket
- Front handle lets bag be carried in 2 ways
- Bento container included with leakproof lid
- Container and lid are BPA-free, microwave and top-rack dishwasher safe
- Bag measures 9.75 x 3.75 x 7.25 in