Tired of juggling a purse, laptop bag, and lunch bag? Here’s the solution you’ve been looking for! Our roomy and stylish, Metro dual compartment tote has the look of a high-end handbag with an integrated, insulated lunch compartment. The insulated compartment has an easy-clean, foil lining and is the perfect size for packing lunch, snacks and drinks for the day; while the other compartment has plenty of room to hold all of your other belongings like phone, keys and wallet. There’s even an interior zippered pocket for small items like pens, pencils, flash drive, etc.

Tote measures 18 inch x 6 inch x 14.25 inch