Are you looking for a stylish lunch bag that’s work appropriate? We have your answer! The Laketown Lunch Kit was specifically designed to match any work outfit- whether you’re in a classroom, a cubicle or a corner office. This sophisticated bag can go from the office, to the gym, out with friends or date night- it’s so cute that no one will even notice it’s a lunch bag! Stop ordering takeout and start bringing your own lunch to work- you’ll save money! Pack your lunch in the included containers- one 2 cup lunch pod that can fit a sandwich or a good size portion of last night’s leftover and one 1 cup container that’s great for a side of veggies or a small salad. Staying hydrated is important- fill the included 22 oz. stainless steel bottle with water or your favorite healthy drink and store in the convenient side drink pocket.

OFFICE APPROPRIATE: The Laketown Lunch Kit comes in neutral colors that will match all of your work outfits, no matter what your job is

GRAB AND GO: Vegan leather top handles with metal accents make this lunch bag easy to grab and go when you’re headed out the door

MAKE SMARTER CHOICES: Takeout can get expensive so pack your own lunch and snacks with the included containers (one 2 cup lunch pod and one 1 cup container)!

KEEP YOUR FOOD FRESH: Interior of the bag is insulated and features a full-length zipper closure so your food will stay fresh

PERFECT SIZE: Spacious bag is the perfect size for the office refrigerator measuring 13.25“ x 8.15“ x 9“