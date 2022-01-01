The ultimate carrier for hot and cold food transport - the Expandable Lasagna Lugger by Rachael Ray expands to hold two 9 inch X 13 inch baking dishes (dishes not included). Need to feed a crowd? This insulated meal carrier is great for transporting your favorite meals, casseroles and desserts to parties, potlucks, tailgates and picnics. It's also great to use at home when you need to keep food hot or cold until your guests arrive. Constructed of built-to-last, 600 denier material with Triple-Tek insulation and leak proof, easy clean Temperfoil™ lining for excellent retention of heat and cold!

Dimensions: 16.5 Inch x 10.5 Inch x 6.8 Inch