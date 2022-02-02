The Thayer Bag is great for bringing to work and has a stylish, sleek look to it. The interior features easy to clean PEVA lining and is insulated to keep your lunch and snacks fresh and cool until it’s time to eat. This bag includes two 1 cup containers and one stainless steel water bottle. This bag features a main compartment and a front pocket, both with full-length zipper closures to keep contents safe and secure. This bag is easy to carry with the cushioned top handle and also features a side pocket for storing a water bottle.

INSULATED INTERIOR: Insulated to keep contents fresh

KIT CONTENTS: Set includes one stainless steel water bottle and two 1 cup containers

GRAB AND GO: Padded top handle for easy, comfortable carrying

ZIPPER CLOSURES: Main compartment and front pocket feature full-length zipper closures and a side pocket for holding a water bottle

DIMENSIONS: Bag measures 8.5 x 4 x 10.5 in

