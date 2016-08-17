Five Peppermint Cobalt Gum
Get incredibly fresh breath whenever you need it with 5 Gum Peppermint Cobalt Sugarfree Gum. Release a cool burst of refreshing peppermint flavor with every bite. Best of all, this chewing gum has no sugar. Keep a pack in your pocket or your desk so you'll always have breath-freshening flavor on hand.
- A refreshing burst of bold peppermint flavor
- Experience long-lasting flavor on the road with individually wrapped sticks of gum
- Stay focused for tests and big presentations with delicious peppermint gum
- Freshen breath and stimulate your sense of adventure when you chew 5 Gum
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Soy Lecithin, Color (Blue 1 Lake), BHT (To Maintain Freshness)
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
