Product Details

Get incredibly fresh breath whenever you need it with 5 Gum Peppermint Cobalt Sugarfree Gum. Release a cool burst of refreshing peppermint flavor with every bite. Best of all, this chewing gum has no sugar. Keep a pack in your pocket or your desk so you'll always have breath-freshening flavor on hand.

  • A refreshing burst of bold peppermint flavor
  • Experience long-lasting flavor on the road with individually wrapped sticks of gum
  • Stay focused for tests and big presentations with delicious peppermint gum
  • Freshen breath and stimulate your sense of adventure when you chew 5 Gum

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
Serving size1stick (2.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Soy Lecithin, Color (Blue 1 Lake), BHT (To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

