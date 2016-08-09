Ingredients

Made of: Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Mannitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Colors (Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Soy Lecithin, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

