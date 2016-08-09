Five Spearmint Rain Sugarfree Gum
There are five seconds before you try something new, take a chance, push past your comfort zone. Your heart races, adrenaline rushes through your body. All of your senses become heightened. It’s terrifying. And exciting. Will you play it safe? Or will you make your comfort zone uncomfortable? This is the exhilaration of the moment of choice. The choice is yours. Make it count with sugar-free 5 chewing gum.
Made of: Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Mannitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Colors (Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Soy Lecithin, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
