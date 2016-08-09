Five Spearmint Rain Sugarfree Gum Perspective: front
Five Spearmint Rain Sugarfree Gum Perspective: back
Five Spearmint Rain Sugarfree Gum Perspective: top
Five Spearmint Rain Sugarfree Gum

3 pk / 15 ctUPC: 0002200010505
Located in AISLE 11

There are five seconds before you try something new, take a chance, push past your comfort zone. Your heart races, adrenaline rushes through your body. All of your senses become heightened. It’s terrifying. And exciting. Will you play it safe? Or will you make your comfort zone uncomfortable? This is the exhilaration of the moment of choice. The choice is yours. Make it count with sugar-free 5 chewing gum.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (2.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made of: Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Mannitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Colors (Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Soy Lecithin, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More