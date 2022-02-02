Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Tire Inflator is designed to seal small tire punctures and provide enough inflation to life the rim off the ground. Seals and inflates in seconds and the hose top works on all wheels. TPMS-safe, non-flammable, and easy clean-up with water.

Seal small tire punctures and inflate tires in seconds

Specifically formulated for large tires

Hose top is suitable for any wheel

TPMS safe

Safe to use and easy to clean up with water

Non-flammable formula

Seal up to 1/4-inch punctures

Model: S430