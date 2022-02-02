Hover to Zoom
Fix-A-Flat Large Tire Aerosol Inflator and Sealer
20 ozUPC: 0071628150786
Located in FUEL CENTER
Product Details
Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Tire Inflator is designed to seal small tire punctures and provide enough inflation to life the rim off the ground. Seals and inflates in seconds and the hose top works on all wheels. TPMS-safe, non-flammable, and easy clean-up with water.
- Seal small tire punctures and inflate tires in seconds
- Specifically formulated for large tires
- Hose top is suitable for any wheel
- TPMS safe
- Safe to use and easy to clean up with water
- Non-flammable formula
- Seal up to 1/4-inch punctures
Model: S430