Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Tire Inflator is designed to seal small tire punctures and provide enough inflation to lift the rim off the ground. It seals and inflates in seconds and the hose top works on all wheels.

TPMS-safe, non-flammable, and easy clean-up with water

Just connect, inflate, and go!

Specially designed for sedans, sports cars, and trailers

Seals up to 1/4-inch punctures

Model: S420-6