Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Fix-A-Flat Standard Tire Inflator and Sealer
16 ozUPC: 0071628150785
Purchase Options
Located in FUEL CENTER
Product Details
Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Tire Inflator is designed to seal small tire punctures and provide enough inflation to lift the rim off the ground. It seals and inflates in seconds and the hose top works on all wheels.
- TPMS-safe, non-flammable, and easy clean-up with water
- Just connect, inflate, and go!
- Non-flammable formula
- Specially designed for sedans, sports cars, and trailers
- Seals up to 1/4-inch punctures
Model: S420-6