Made with 21 herbs, vegetables, spices, and legumes for amazing flavor! The antioxidants are through the roof! A healthy, tasty snack... anytime!™

Flamous® Brands is the creator of the world's first and only Falafel Chips™. Falafel Chips™ deliver the same delicious and authentic flavor as falafel, and East Mediterranean seasoned vegetarian patty. Falafel, rich in protein and fiber, has been served with hummus dip for hundreds of years. Enjoy!