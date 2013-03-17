Flamous Organics Falafel Chips
Product Details
Made with 21 herbs, vegetables, spices, and legumes for amazing flavor! The antioxidants are through the roof! A healthy, tasty snack... anytime!™
Flamous® Brands is the creator of the world's first and only Falafel Chips™. Falafel Chips™ deliver the same delicious and authentic flavor as falafel, and East Mediterranean seasoned vegetarian patty. Falafel, rich in protein and fiber, has been served with hummus dip for hundreds of years. Enjoy!
- All Natural
- A Good Source of Fiber, Protein, and Antioxidants
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Vegetarian
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Non-GMO Corn, One or More of the Following Organic Non-GMO Whole Beans (Chickpeas, Fava Beans, Black Beans, Pinto Beans), One or More of the Following Organic Oils (Medium-high Oleic Expeller Pressed Safflower/Sunflower), Organic 13-spice Proprietary Falafel Blend (Including Organic Turmeric), Organic Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic, Spinach, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato, Green Bell Pepper), and Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More