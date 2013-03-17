Flamous Organics Falafel Chips Perspective: front
Flamous Organics Falafel Chips

8 ozUPC: 0089746300101
Product Details

Made with 21 herbs, vegetables, spices, and legumes for amazing flavor! The antioxidants are through the roof! A healthy, tasty snack... anytime!™

Flamous® Brands is the creator of the world's first and only Falafel Chips™. Falafel Chips™ deliver the same delicious and authentic flavor as falafel, and East Mediterranean seasoned vegetarian patty. Falafel, rich in protein and fiber, has been served with hummus dip for hundreds of years. Enjoy!

  • All Natural
  • A Good Source of Fiber, Protein, and Antioxidants
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegetarian
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories123
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium79mg3.29%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg5%
Iron2.9mg16.11%
Vitamin A50Number of International Units1%
Vitamin C0.6mg1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Non-GMO Corn, One or More of the Following Organic Non-GMO Whole Beans (Chickpeas, Fava Beans, Black Beans, Pinto Beans), One or More of the Following Organic Oils (Medium-high Oleic Expeller Pressed Safflower/Sunflower), Organic 13-spice Proprietary Falafel Blend (Including Organic Turmeric), Organic Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic, Spinach, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato, Green Bell Pepper), and Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
