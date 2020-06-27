With its simple lines and slim silhouette, this indoor-outdoor metal cafe dining table is sized right for small spaces. Compact in design, the tabletop is 23.75 inches square and has a 2 inch lip with rounded corners. At the base, the legs extend to 27.75 inches in width. A cross-brace under the tabletop provides increased support and stability. Rubber floor glides protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move it. Galvanized steel construction and a powder coat finish ensure durability and easy maintenance. Designed for both commercial and residential use, this trend-setting table is a great choice for your restaurant's outdoor dining area or your kitchen at home.Features : Finish: Red Powder Coat; 2"" Thick Edge Top; Red Powder Coat Finish; Galvanized Steel Construction; Cross Brace provides extra stability; Protective Rubber Floor Glides; Designed for Indoor and Outdoor Use; Designed for Commercial and Residential Use. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 29"" H x 27.75"" W x 27.75"" D; Top Dimensions : 2"" H x 23.75"" W x 23.75"" D; Product Dimensions : (Base) 23.75"" W; Product Weight : 26 lbs.