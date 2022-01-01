The trendy square indoor-outdoor metal dining table with two arm chairs will give your dining room or bar decor a cool retro-vintage feel. The table top measures 23.75 inches square and has a 2 inch lip with rounded corners. Cross braces add increased stability while still allowing ample leg room. The stackable cafe style chairs feature curved backs with a vertical slat, stylized integrated arms and a cross brace under the seat for added support and stability. Plastic bumpers on the cross brace protect the chairs' finish from scratches when stacking them and plastic floor glides protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move them. Galvanized steel construction and a smooth, powder coat finish ensure durability and easy maintenance. Designed for both commercial and residential use, this trend-setting table set is a great choice for your restaurant's outdoor dining area or your kitchen at home.Features : Finish: Black Powder Coat; Materials: Galvanized Steel and Rubber; Set Includes: 1 Table and 2 Dining Chairs; Cross brace provides extra stability; Protective rubber floor glides; Seat drain holes assist in drying; Designed for indoor and outdoor use; Designed for commercial and residential use; Warranty: 5 Year Limited (non-moving metal parts), 2 Year Parts. Specifications : Dining Table Dimensions : 29"" H x 27.75"" W x 27.75"" D; Dining Chair Dimensions : 27.75"" H x 21.5"" W x 19"" D; Product Weight : 51 lbs; Top Dimensions : (Table) 2"" H x 23.75"" W x 23.75"" D; Dining Table Dimensions : (Base) 23.75"" W; Seat Dimensions : 17.5"" H x 12"" - 14"" W x 14"" D; Dining Chair Dimensions : (Back) 11.5"" H x 11"" W; Chair Weight Capacity : 500 lbs.