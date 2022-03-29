Create a vibrant, energetic dining space with this colorful industrial style silver metal table. This lively table will add a retro-modern look to your home or business. Pair this table with like colored metal chairs for a uniform look or mix things up by adding different colored chairs. A thick brace underneath the top adds extra stability. The legs have protective rubber floor glides that prevent damage to flooring. This all-weather table is great for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. Great for both commercial and residential spaces, the decorating possibilities for this table are only limited by your imagination!Features : Finish: Silver Powder Coat; Metal Cafe Table; Smooth Top with 1.25"" Thick Edge; Silver Powder Coat Finish; Brace underneath top provides extra stability; Protective Rubber Floor Glides; Designed for Indoor and Outdoor Use; Designed for Commercial and Residential Use. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 29.5"" H x 30"" W x 30"" D; Product Weight : 35 lbs; Top Dimensions : (Table) 1.25"" H x 30"" W x 30"" D; Product Dimensions : (Base) 26"" W.