Brighten up your patio space with this beautiful red folding patio table. The rain flower printed top is very appealing. This table will enhance your bistro, cafe, restaurant, hotel or home patio space. With the convenience of a folding table you can use it as a temporary placement or fold away for storage or cleaning the space. Quickly unfold the table by pulling the center brace. The table was designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather.Features : Finish: Coral Powder Coat; Folding Patio Table; Bar Height from Floor: 2.5"" H; Rain Flower Designer Top; Red Powder Coated Frame Finish, 1.2mm Tubular Frame; Protective Floor Caps; Designed for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Designed for Commercial and Residential Use; Pulling center brace releases table to unfold. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 28"" H x 30"" W x 30"" D; Product Dimensions : (Folded) 38.75"" H x 30"" W x 2"" W; Product Weight : 21.5 lbs; Top Dimensions : 1"" H x 30"" W x 30"" D; Product Dimensions : (Base) 17.75"" W x 15.5"" D; Product Dimensions : (Bar Height from Floor) 2.5"" H.