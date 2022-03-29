This rectangular, indoor-outdoor metal cafe-style table will add a pop of color and a touch of industrial chic to your business or your dining room at home. Measuring 31.5 inches wide by 63 inches long, this table will comfortably accommodate six chairs and features a smooth top with a 1 inch edge. A stabilizing brace underneath the top gives this table increased stability while still allowing ample leg room. A powder coat finish ensures easy maintenance and floor glides protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move the table. Designed for both commercial and residential use, this space saving table is a great choice for coffee shops, outdoor bistros and your kitchen.Features : Finish: Purple Powder Coat; Metal Cafe Table; Smooth Top with 1"" Thick Edge; Purple Powder Coat Finish; Brace underneath top provides extra stability; Protective Rubber Floor Glides; Designed for Indoor and Outdoor Use; Designed for Commercial and Residential Use. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 29.5"" H x 31.5"" W x 63"" D; Product Weight : 58 lbs; Top Dimensions : 1"" H x 31.5"" W x 63"" D; Dining Table Dimensions : (Base) 29.75"" W x 59.75"" D.