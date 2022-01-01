Complete your dining room, restaurant or patio with this chic table and chair set. This colorful set will add a retro-modern look to your home or eatery. Table features a smooth top and protective rubber floor glides. The industrial style chair features an attractive vertical slat back. This 5 piece table set is designed for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. The possibilities are endless with the multitude of environments in which you can use this table, for both commercial and residential spaces.Features : Finish: Orange Powder Coat; Materials: Galvanized Steel and Rubber; Set Includes: 1 Dining Table and 4 Dining Chairs; Brace underneath top provides extra stability; Protective rubber floor glides; Seat drain holes assist in drying; Designed for indoor and outdoor use; Designed for commercial and residential use; Warranty: 5 Year Limited (non-moving metal parts), 2 Year Parts. Specifications : Dining Table Dimensions : 29"" H x 24"" W x 24"" D; Dining Chair Dimensions : 33.25"" H x 15.5"" W x 20"" D; Product Weight : 90 lbs; Top Dimensions : (Table) 1.25"" H x 24"" W x 24"" D; Table Dimensions : (Base) 20"" W; Seat Dimensions : 18.5"" H x 15.5"" W x 14"" D; Dining Chair Dimensions : (Back) 16.5"" H x 15.5"" W; Chair Weight Capacity : 500 lbs.