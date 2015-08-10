If you need a great looking chair that will hold up in high traffic establishments then this Indoor-Outdoor Aluminum Restaurant Stack Chair is a great find. This popular piece will look great inside your eatery, on the sidewalk outside your bistro or on your patio by the pool.This lightweight, stackable chair features a curved slat back and seat with integrated arms. Support braces under the seat add increased strength and stability. In fact, this sturdy chair will hold up to 352 pounds. Plastic floor glides protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move the chair. For your convenience, they can be stacked 20 chairs high to transport and store.Designed for both commercial and residential use, this stylish aluminum chair is a great seating choice.Features : Materials: Aluminum; Contemporary Patio Chair for Indoor and Outdoor Use; Stack Quantity: 20; Curved Aluminum Triple Slat Back with Textured Seat to ensure safe seating; Designed for Commercial or Residential Use; Floor Protector Plastic Glides; Ships Fully Assembled for quick setup; Lightweight Design for easy mobility and storage; Stackable metal chair for patio, veranda, restaurant, café, kitchen and outdoor dining. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 29"" H x 21.75"" W x 22"" D; Product Weight : 5 lbs; Seat Dimensions : 17"" H x 17"" W x 16"" D; Back Dimensions : 14"" H x 12"" W; Arm Height : 25.5"" H from floor; 9"" H from seat; Weight Capacity : 352 lbs.