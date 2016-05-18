Add comfort to your chiavari chair with this soft cushion Event coordinators love the ability to customize the look of a chiavari chair through the use of cushions This padded cushion will ensure that guests are seated comfortably The hook and loop fastener straps easily attach to the chair frame and offer quick removal when no longer needed The fabric cover can also be removed for cleaning after an event Features . Soft Brown Fabric Chiavari Chair Cushion. Solid European Beech Hardwood Construction. Curved Support Bar. Designed for Commercial Use. Suitable for Home Use Specifications . Color Brown. Weight 2 lbs