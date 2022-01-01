Hard cushions are the most popular choice in the rental and event industry offering firm support. Event coordinators also love the ability to customize the look of the chairs through the use of cushions. This padded cushion will ensure that guests are seated comfortably. The hook and loop backing allows secure adhesion to chairs.

. Hard Ivory Vinyl Chiavari Chair Cushion. Solid European Beech Hardwood Construction. Curved Support Bar. Designed for Commercial Use. Suitable for Home Use3 lbs