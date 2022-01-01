Features. Complete your dining room, restaurant or patio with this chic table and chair set.. This colorful set will add a retro-modern look to your home or eatery.. The table top features an engraved designer print, stabilizing cross brace and protective rubber floor glides.. The lightweight stack chair features plastic caps that prevent the finish from scratching while being stacked.. This table set is designed for indoor and outdoor settings.. Set Includes Table and 2 Chairs. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather.. The possibilities are endless with the multitude of environments in which you can use this table, for both commercial and residential spaces.. 2 in. Thick Edge. Drain Holes in Seat. Stackable Cafe Chair. Stacks up to 8 Chairs High. Curved Back with Vertical Slat. Type - Square. Color - Black-Antique Gold. Table Dimension - 27.75 W x 27.75 D x 29 H in.. Dimension - 18 W x 20 D x 33 H in.. Seat Dimension - 14 W x 14 D x 17.5 H in.. Back Size - 18 W x 17 H in.. Piece - 3