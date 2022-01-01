Hover to Zoom
Flash Furniture CH-51090TH-4-18VRT-OR-GG 30 in. Round Orange Metal Indoor & Outdoor Table Set
Complete your dining room, restaurant or patio with this chic table and chair set. This colorful set will add a retro-modern look to your home or eatery. Table features a smooth top and protective rubber floor glides. The industrial style chair features an attractive vertical slat back. This 5 piece table set is designed for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. The possibilities are endless with the multitude of environments in which you can use this table, for both commercial and residential spaces.Features
- 30 in. Round Orange Metal Indoor & Outdoor Table Set with 4 Vertical Slat Back Chairs
- Designed for Commercial and Residential Use
- Brace underneath top provides extra stability
- Cross Brace under seat provides extra stability
- Protective Rubber Floor Glides
- Color: Orange
- Shape: Round
- Size: 30 in.
- Weight: 109 lbs