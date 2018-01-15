Liven up your decor with this impressively designed chair Add color and style to your kitchen patio or bistro This colorful chair is a rare find that is crafted in a transparent rain flower design The versatility of this chair easily conforms in different environments Chairs are lightweight and easily stack for storing The frame is designed for all weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings For longevity care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather The legs have protective plastic feet that prevent damage to flooring Features . Gold Indoor Outdoor Steel Patio Arm Chair with Round Back. Solid European Beech Hardwood Construction. Curved Support Bar. Designed for Commercial Use. Suitable for Home Use Specifications . Shape Round. Weight 9 lbs