Brighten up your patio space with this beautiful patio table The rain flower printed top is very appealing This table will enhance your bistro cafe restaurant hotel or home patio space With the convenience of a folding table you can use it as a temporary placement or fold away for storage or cleaning the space Quickly unfold the table by pulling the center brace The table was designed for all weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings For longevity care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather Features . 30 in Round Coral Indoor Outdoor Steel Folding Patio Table. Scratch and Stain Resistant Surface. Designed for Indoor and Outdoor Use. Designed for Commercial and Residential Use Specifications . Shape Round. Size 30 in . Weight 24 5 lbs