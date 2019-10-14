Add color and style to your kitchen, patio or bistro and liven up your decor with this impressively designed chair. This colorful white chair is a rare find that is crafted in a transparent rain flower design. The curved, round back and integrated arms provide a comfortable place to relax. The versatility of this chair allows it to easily go from your backyard to the courtyard dining area of your restaurant. Chairs are lightweight and easily stack for storing. The frame is designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. The legs have protective plastic feet that prevent damage to flooring. Pair with our rain flower design tables to complete the look.Features : Finish: White Powder Coat; Stackable Patio Chair; Stack Quantity: 8; Curved Round Back Design; Integrated Arms; Rain Flower Back and Seat Design; White Powder Coated Frame Finish, 1.2mm Tubular Frame; Floor Protector Plastic Glides; Lightweight Design; Designed for Indoor or Outdoor Use; Designed for Commercial or Residential Use. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 32.25"" H x 21"" W x 24"" D; Product Weight : 9 lbs; Seat Dimensions : 17.25"" H x 15.5"" W x 17"" D; Back Dimensions : 17.25"" H x 16"" W; Arm Height : 25.5"" H from floor; 9"" H from seat; Weight Capacity : 300 lbs.