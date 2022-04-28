Add color to your patio furniture with this light gray patio chair. People are moving towards colorful outdoor furniture to furnish their outdoor living spaces and you should too. This stackable patio chair is a rare find that is crafted with transparent rain flower print on the back and seat. The steel framed patio chair is a solid chair that is built to last on the patio of your home and restaurant. During wet weather months, store these chairs vertically, they can be stacked up to 8 chairs high or bring them indoors. Purchase the matching light gray square or round patio table to complete your outdoor dining set.Features : Finish: Silver Powder Coat; Materials: Plastic and Steel; Rain flower back and seat design; Integrated arms; Square back design; Floor protector plastic glides; 1.2mm Tubular frame; Designed for indoor and outdoor use; Designed for commercial and residential use; Stack Quantity: 8; Warranty: 2 Year Parts. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 35"" H x 21.75"" W x 22"" D; Product Weight : 10.78 lbs; Seat Dimensions : 17.5"" H x 14.5"" W x 16.25"" D; Weight Capacity : 300 lbs.