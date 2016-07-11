Enhance your bistro cafe restaurant hotel or home patio space with this aluminum chair This chair features a curved back and rattan seat to keep you comfortable This chair is constructed of lightweight aluminum to easily move and stack for storing Cross braces provide extra stability The protective plastic feet prevent damage to flooring The frame is designed for all weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings For longevity care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather Pair this chair with an aluminum table to complete your setting Features . Commercial Aluminum Black Rattan Indoor Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair. Solid European Beech Hardwood Construction. Curved Support Bar. Designed for Commercial Use. Suitable for Home Use Specifications . Color Black. Weight 5 lbs