Enhance your bistro cafe restaurant hotel or home patio space with this aluminum chair. This chair features a curved back and rattan seat to keep you comfortable. This chair is constructed of lightweight aluminum to easily move and stack for storing. Cross braces provide extra stability. The protective plastic feet prevent damage to flooring. The frame is designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. Pair this chair with an aluminum table to complete your setting. Features . Stackable Cafe Chair. Stacks up to 20 Chairs High. Lightweight Design. Curved Back. Dark Brown Rattan Seat and Back. Integrated Arms. Cross Braces provide extra stability. Aluminum Frame. Plastic Floor Glides. Designed for Indoor and Outdoor Use. Designed for Commercial and Residential Use Specifications . Seat Size 17 W x 16 D in.. Back Size 12 W x 14 H in.. Seat Height 17 H in.. Arm Height From Floor 25.5 H in.. Arm Height From Seat 9 H in.. Overall Width 21.75 W in.. Overall Depth 22 D in.. Overall Height 29 H in.. Weight Capacity 352 lbs.