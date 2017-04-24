Create an enjoyable dining experience with this table that will enhance your bistro cafe restaurant hotel or home patio space. The designer style stainless steel table top features a smooth surface for keeping items level. The column and base are constructed of lightweight aluminum material. The table was designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. Whether you are just starting your business or upgrading your furniture this table will complete the look. Features . Square Table. Smooth Stainless Steel Table Top. Aluminum Column and Base. Plastic Floor Glides. Lightweight Design. Designed for Indoor and Outdoor Use. Designed for Commercial and Residential Use Specifications . Overall Width 27.5 W in.. Overall Depth 27.5 D in.. Overall Height 27.25 H in.