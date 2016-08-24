Create an enjoyable dining experience with this table set that will enhance your bistro cafe restaurant hotel or home patio space. The designer style stainless steel table top features a smooth surface for keeping items level. The column and base are constructed of lightweight aluminum material. The chair is lightweight and easy to move and store. For easy storing and cleaning purposes these chairs stack up to 20 chairs high. This set was designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. Whether you are just starting your business or upgrading your furniture this set will complete the look. Table and Chair Set . Set Includes Table and 4 Chairs. Lightweight Design. Designed for Indoor and Outdoor Use. Designed for Commercial and Residential Use Round Table . Table Size 23.5 W x 23.5 D x 27.25 H in.. Smooth Stainless Steel Table Top. Aluminum Column and Base. Plastic Floor Glides Stackable Cafe Chair . Stacks up to 20 Chairs High. Curved Triple Slat Back. Textured Seat. Integrated Arms. Cross Braces provide extra stability. Aluminum Frame. Plastic Floor Glides