If you enjoy spending time outdoors, you have to make it cozy as if you were sitting in your living room, kicked back. Add this faux rattan dark gray coffee table to your outdoor seating arrangement to anchor your look and pull it all together. This lightweight patio table will look handsome on your patio or deck, offering up a place to put your drinks or plate. The table top features a plank design with woven rattan bordering. Offering up much style, this accent patio table will complete your outdoor living space.Features : Finish: Dark Gray; Contemporary Style Accent Table; Plank Top with Rattan Border; Patio, Sunroom or Deck Coffee Table; Weave Pattern Frame; Weather-Resistant Resin Frame Construction; Clean with Water Based Cleaner. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 15"" H x 27.75"" W x 19.75"" D; Product Weight : 5.5 lbs; Weight Capacity : 165 lbs; Top Dimensions : 1.5"" Thick Table Top.