FLAT LID FOR 32 GALLON ROUND RUBBERMAID BRUTE PLASTIC CONTAINERS THE HARD WEARING POLYETHYLENE RESIN CONSTRUCTION OF THESE WASTE RECEPTACLE LIDS ENSURES STRENGTH, STABILITY AND LONG TERM USE AND WITHSTANDS WEATHER AND STEAM CLEANING. USDA COMPLIANT AND NSF LISTED. FITS RUBBERMAID BRUTE CONTAINERS TIGHTLY TO STAY PUT AND KEEP IN ODORS. PRICE SHOWN PER PIECE. SOLD IN CARTON QUANTITIES OF 1.