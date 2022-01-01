Flatware 5 Piece Set - Dolce Vita Champagne Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Flatware 5 Piece Set - Dolce Vita Champagne

1UPC: 0070095331537
Purchase Options

Product Details

CUTLERY SET 5 PCS DOLCE VITA CHAMPAGNE

CUTLERY SET 5 PCS DOLCE VITA CHAMPAGNE

  • Made in Italy with the highest quality of 18/10 stainless steel, 4,0 mm thick, very durable, ergonomic.
  • Knives have double serration for a durable sharpness. Dishwasher safe.
  • Enhance your dining experience with this beautiful Italian flatware! Stainless Steel is coated with PVD Titanium Coating.
  • Tested and guaranteed for more than 1000 washes in commercial dishwasher.
  • The special Titanium Plating Process, Originaly developed by NASA, gives to the surface of Stainless Steel an extra-hardness and makes it dishwasher safe.
  • The finish is durable, inoxidable, dishwasher safe and food safe.
  • The production process is not galvanic and do not produce pollution.

    •  