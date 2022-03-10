Fleet® Saline Enema with Gentle Glide Tip. A doctor recommended enema brand. For relief of occasional constipation. Designed for maximum comfort. Complete enema is a disposable squeeze bottle with soft, pre-lubricated Comfortip®. Protective shield prevents contamination. Pre-lubricated Comfortip® for ease of insertion. One-way safety valve controls flow and prevents reflux. Easy squeeze® bottle. Fleet® Enemas are latex-free. This product usually produces a bowel movement in 1 to 5 minutes.

