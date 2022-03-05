Fleischmann's Vegetable Oil with Olive Oil Spread Perspective: front
Fleischmann's Vegetable Oil with Olive Oil Spread Perspective: left
Fleischmann's Vegetable Oil with Olive Oil Spread Perspective: top
Fleischmann's Vegetable Oil with Olive Oil Spread

2 ct / 12.3 ozUPC: 0002700031145
Fleischmann’s Olive Oil Spread with Sea Salt puts a twist on our original margarine by adding a touch of sea salt for an exceptional flavor you are sure to love. A tasty alternative to butter, Fleishmann’s Olive Oil Spread is gluten free, has zero cholesterol or trans-fat, and is a great source of omega-3s. Add Fleishmann’s Olive Oil Spread with Sea Salt to your favorite recipes or spread it on top of your favorite foods for a feel-good buttery taste.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (11 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Soybean Oil, Water, Buttermilk (Water, Buttermilk Powder), Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Olive Oil, Less Than 2% of: Flaxseed Oil, Sea Salt, Salt, Fractionated Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Phosphoric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color)

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.