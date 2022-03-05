Fleischmann’s Olive Oil Spread with Sea Salt puts a twist on our original margarine by adding a touch of sea salt for an exceptional flavor you are sure to love. A tasty alternative to butter, Fleishmann’s Olive Oil Spread is gluten free, has zero cholesterol or trans-fat, and is a great source of omega-3s. Add Fleishmann’s Olive Oil Spread with Sea Salt to your favorite recipes or spread it on top of your favorite foods for a feel-good buttery taste.