Fleischmann's Vegetable Oil with Olive Oil Spread
Product Details
Fleischmann’s Olive Oil Spread with Sea Salt puts a twist on our original margarine by adding a touch of sea salt for an exceptional flavor you are sure to love. A tasty alternative to butter, Fleishmann’s Olive Oil Spread is gluten free, has zero cholesterol or trans-fat, and is a great source of omega-3s. Add Fleishmann’s Olive Oil Spread with Sea Salt to your favorite recipes or spread it on top of your favorite foods for a feel-good buttery taste.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Water, Buttermilk (Water, Buttermilk Powder), Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Olive Oil, Less Than 2% of: Flaxseed Oil, Sea Salt, Salt, Fractionated Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Phosphoric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
