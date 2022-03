Flex Tape is a super strong, waterproof tape that can patch, bond, seal, and repair virtually anything. Flex Tape's bond will increase with time and pressure.

Repair sprinkler system, pool, and spa leaks

Restore damaged gutters and down spouts

Seal leaky roofs and ceilings

Perfect for repairs on mobile homes, RVs and campers

Seal windows, doors, seams, and vents