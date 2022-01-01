Hover to Zoom
24 ctUPC: 0506063010000
Hello gorgeous! Fancy some bamboo liners? FLO menstrual products are plant-based, natural, and super comfy for period protection you can rely upon. Our Bamboo Liners are no exception - we use organic Oeko-Tex bamboo and non-GMO corn fibre for a super soft, super absorbent, yet ultra-thin towel that stays put with wings. They're also wrapped in compostable plant-film, so you can stash them on the go, and are plastic-free and compostable. Even better, 5% of the profits of your purchase go to charities supporting girls and women in need.
- 24 Ultra-thin pantyliners, individually wrapped and great for on-the-go
- Oeko-Tex bamboo and compostable plastic-free plant-based wrappers
- Ultra-thin, silky-soft, plastic-free, and breathable