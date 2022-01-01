A combo pack of 14 organic tampons (8 Regular + 6 Super) with soft, compact, plant-based applicators that are made from sugarcane and 0% petroleum plastic. Featuring hypoallergenic organic cotton, recyclable applicators and packed in an ice cream tub to satisfy those period cravings!

100% organic + biodegradable cotton tampons with 95% plant-based, 0% petroleum plastic, and 100% recyclable eco-applicators

Free from nasties: no chlorine bleach, irritating synthetic fibers, dyes, fragrances