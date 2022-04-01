FLO Non-Applicator Organic Tampons Perspective: front
FLO Non-Applicator Organic Tampons Perspective: back
FLO Non-Applicator Organic Tampons Perspective: right
FLO Non-Applicator Organic Tampons

16 ctUPC: 0506063010002
Product Details

A combo pack of 16 organic cotton tampons (8 Regular + 8 Super) without applicators. Hypoallergenic, biodegradable and packed in a mini ice cream tub to satisfy those period cravings!

  • 16 Tampons: 8 Regular + 8 Super
  • No applicators here, just 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton that's 100% biodegradable
  • Width-wise expansion for superior comfort and reliability