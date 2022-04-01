Hover to Zoom
FLO Non-Applicator Organic Tampons
16 ctUPC: 0506063010002
A combo pack of 16 organic cotton tampons (8 Regular + 8 Super) without applicators. Hypoallergenic, biodegradable and packed in a mini ice cream tub to satisfy those period cravings!
- 16 Tampons: 8 Regular + 8 Super
- No applicators here, just 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton that's 100% biodegradable
- Width-wise expansion for superior comfort and reliability