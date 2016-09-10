Flonase 24-Hour Allergy Relief Spray Perspective: front
Flonase 24-Hour Allergy Relief Spray Perspective: back
Flonase 24-Hour Allergy Relief Spray Perspective: left
Flonase 24-Hour Allergy Relief Spray Perspective: right
Flonase 24-Hour Allergy Relief Spray Perspective: bottom
Flonase 24-Hour Allergy Relief Spray

2 pk / 144 ctUPC: 0035310020334
Located in AISLE 29

Product Details

Flonase Allergy Relief nasal spray gives you more complete allergy relief than most over-the-counter allergy pills and tablets. Flonase helps block 6 key allergic substances. Most allergy pills only block histamine. Full prescription strength Flonase provides 24-hour relief from nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, and itchy, watery eyes all allergy season long.

  • Relieves nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, and itchy, watery eyes
  • Provides non drowsy, 24 hour relief in full prescription strength
  • Once daily use allows you to be greater than your allergies every day

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
288.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Active Ingredients : Fluticasone Propionate , Inactive Ingredients : Benzalkonium Chloride , Dextrose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Phenylethyl Alcohol , Polysorbate 80 , Purified Water , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

