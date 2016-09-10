Flonase 24-Hour Allergy Relief Spray
Product Details
Flonase Allergy Relief nasal spray gives you more complete allergy relief than most over-the-counter allergy pills and tablets. Flonase helps block 6 key allergic substances. Most allergy pills only block histamine. Full prescription strength Flonase provides 24-hour relief from nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, and itchy, watery eyes all allergy season long.
- Relieves nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, and itchy, watery eyes
- Provides non drowsy, 24 hour relief in full prescription strength
- Once daily use allows you to be greater than your allergies every day
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients : Fluticasone Propionate , Inactive Ingredients : Benzalkonium Chloride , Dextrose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Phenylethyl Alcohol , Polysorbate 80 , Purified Water , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More