Flonase Sensimist Non-Drowsy 24-Hour Allergy Relief Nasal Spray
120 ctUPC: 0035310020225
Located in AISLE 29
Product Details
Once-daily FLONASE SENSIMIST Allergy Relief nasal spray works directly at the source to help provide 24-hour relief from sneezing, itchy nose, runny nose and itchy, watery eyes,plus nasal congestion, unlike most allergy pills.Utilizing patented MistPro Technology, FLONASE SENSIMIST delivers powerful and more complete allergy reliefin a fine, gentle mist you will barely feel. FLONASE SENSIMIST is also scent free, alcohol free and virtually drip free. Be greater than your allergies and try FLONASE SENSIMIST today.