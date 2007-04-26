Flora Floradix® Calcium-Magnesium Liquid
Product Details
Put your best (and strongest) foot forward and face calcium deficiency head on with Salus Calcium Magnesium liquid. This highly absorbable liquid tonic combines calcium with magnesium, zinc, and vitamin D, promoting maximum calcium absorption where it’s needed, in the bones, helping them stay strong and healthy. In fact, unlike minerals in tablet or capsule form which need to first be broken down in the digestive tract, this scientifically prepared liquid solution allows approximately 98% of the elemental calcium and magnesium to be available for absorption by the body. Combined with exercise and a well-rounded diet of mineral-rich foods, Salus Calcium Magnesium gives you the tools you need to build and maintain great bones, for life.
- Free of wheat, yeast, dairy, lactose, alcohol, artificial additives, and preservatives
- Safe low dose for daily, long-term use
- Gluten-Free
- Kosher
- Non-GMO
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Aqueous Extract , from : Hibiscus Flowers , Chamomile Flowers , Fennel Fruits , Spinach Leaves . Other Ingredients : Fructose , Water , Mango Juice Concentrate , Orange Juice Concentrate , Locust Bean Gum ( Thickener ) , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
