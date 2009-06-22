Hover to Zoom
Floradix Floravital Iron & Herbs Supplement Liquid Extract Formula
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0007965114770
Product Details
- Each 20 mL serving satisfies the RDA for women of childbearing age
- Free of alcohol, artificial additives, and synthetic preservatives.
- Free of yeast and lactose.
- Kosher + Gluten-Free + Non-GMO + Vegan.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10mL
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar2g
Iron10.8mg60%
Riboflavin3.57mg210%
Thiamin2.25mg150%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grape Juice, Pear Juice, Black Currant Juice, Water, Cherry Juice, Blackberry Juice, Carrot Juice, Ascorbic Acid as Antioxidant
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
