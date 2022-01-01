Floradix Floravital® Iron & Herbs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Floradix Floravital® Iron & Herbs Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Floradix Floravital® Iron & Herbs

17 fl ozUPC: 0007965114771
Purchase Options

Product Details

Floravital Iron & Herbs is rich in iron and B-vitamins, is non-constipating and easily absorbed.* This formula was specially designed as an alternative to Floradix for people who suffer from allergies, yeast-sensitivities and liver conditions, as it is free of yeast, gluten, and honey.

This tonic is vegetarian, suitable for children and alcohol-free. Vitamin C is included in these supplements, along with other herbs and B-vitamins, to maximize the absorption rate of iron and assist digestion.*

Floravital does the math for you and is specially formulated to meet daily iron needs with a user-friendly measuring cap included in the package.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Aqueous Extract , from : Rose Hips ( Rosa Canina L ) , Chamomile Flowers , Fennel Fruit , Spinach Leaves . Rose Hip ( Rosa Canina L ) Fruit Extract . Other Ingredients : Grape Juice , * , Pear Juice , * , Black Currant Juice , Water , Cherry Juice , * , Blackberry Juice , * , Carrot Juice , * and Ascorbic Acid As Antioxidant . *from Concentrate .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More