Floradix Floravital® Iron & Herbs
Product Details
Floravital Iron & Herbs is rich in iron and B-vitamins, is non-constipating and easily absorbed.* This formula was specially designed as an alternative to Floradix for people who suffer from allergies, yeast-sensitivities and liver conditions, as it is free of yeast, gluten, and honey.
This tonic is vegetarian, suitable for children and alcohol-free. Vitamin C is included in these supplements, along with other herbs and B-vitamins, to maximize the absorption rate of iron and assist digestion.*
Floravital does the math for you and is specially formulated to meet daily iron needs with a user-friendly measuring cap included in the package.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Aqueous Extract , from : Rose Hips ( Rosa Canina L ) , Chamomile Flowers , Fennel Fruit , Spinach Leaves . Rose Hip ( Rosa Canina L ) Fruit Extract . Other Ingredients : Grape Juice , * , Pear Juice , * , Black Currant Juice , Water , Cherry Juice , * , Blackberry Juice , * , Carrot Juice , * and Ascorbic Acid As Antioxidant . *from Concentrate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More