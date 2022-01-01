Floravital Iron & Herbs is rich in iron and B-vitamins, is non-constipating and easily absorbed.* This formula was specially designed as an alternative to Floradix for people who suffer from allergies, yeast-sensitivities and liver conditions, as it is free of yeast, gluten, and honey.

This tonic is vegetarian, suitable for children and alcohol-free. Vitamin C is included in these supplements, along with other herbs and B-vitamins, to maximize the absorption rate of iron and assist digestion.*

Floravital does the math for you and is specially formulated to meet daily iron needs with a user-friendly measuring cap included in the package.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.