Florastor Baby Daily Probiotic Supplement Powder Sticks 250mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Florastor Baby Daily Probiotic Supplement Powder Sticks 250mg Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Florastor Baby Daily Probiotic Supplement Powder Sticks 250mg Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Florastor Baby Daily Probiotic Supplement Powder Sticks 250mg

18 ctUPC: 0070414200060
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • For boys and girls 2 months and up
  • Supports a healthy immune system*
  • Builds digestive balance*
  • Healthy living starts here
  • Helps maintain balance of healthy intestinal bacteria*
  • Supports a healthy immune system*
  • Gently aids natural digestion*
  • Continues to work during antibiotic use
  • Facilitates the absorption of nutrients and increases digestive enzymes*
  • Unique strain with larger, stronger cells than other products. Saccharomyces boulardii lyo CNCM 1-745

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.