Florastor Baby Daily Probiotic Supplement Powder Sticks 250mg
18 ctUPC: 0070414200060
- For boys and girls 2 months and up
- Supports a healthy immune system*
- Builds digestive balance*
- Healthy living starts here
- Helps maintain balance of healthy intestinal bacteria*
- Gently aids natural digestion*
- Continues to work during antibiotic use
- Facilitates the absorption of nutrients and increases digestive enzymes*
- Unique strain with larger, stronger cells than other products. Saccharomyces boulardii lyo CNCM 1-745
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.