Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Florastor® Daily Probiotic Supplement Capsules 250mg
50 ctUPC: 0070414200007
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Helps maintain balance of healthy intestinal bacteria*
- Supports a healthy immune system*
- Continues to work during antibiotic use
- Helps break down undigested carbohydrates and sugars*
- Facilitates the absorption of nutrients and increases digestive enzymes
- Supports a healthy immune system*
- Strengthen digestive balance*
- Complements your active lifestyle
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Saccharomyces boulardii , Lactose , Magnesium Stearate , Methylcellulose Hydroxypropyl , Titanium Dioxide
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More