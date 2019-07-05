Supports a healthy immune system and promotes balance of healthy intestinal bacteria.*

Contains chicory root, a prebiotic vegetable fiber, which supports strong intestinal flora.

Helps maintain intestinal regularity.*

Features a unique probiotic strain with larger cells for increased intestinal coverage and protection.

Unique probiotic and prebiotic blend for optimal digestive health.* Saccharomyces boulardii lyo CNCM I-745

Provides extra digestive support*

Complements your active lifestyle*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.