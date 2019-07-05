Hover to Zoom
Florastor Pre Daily Probiotic & Fiber Supplement Capsules 250mg
30 ctUPC: 0070414200048
Product Details
- Supports a healthy immune system and promotes balance of healthy intestinal bacteria.*
- Contains chicory root, a prebiotic vegetable fiber, which supports strong intestinal flora.
- Helps maintain intestinal regularity.*
- Features a unique probiotic strain with larger cells for increased intestinal coverage and protection.
- Unique probiotic and prebiotic blend for optimal digestive health.* Saccharomyces boulardii lyo CNCM I-745
- Provides extra digestive support*
- Complements your active lifestyle*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.