Florastor Pre Daily Probiotic & Fiber Supplement Capsules 250mg

30 ctUPC: 0070414200048
  • Supports a healthy immune system and promotes balance of healthy intestinal bacteria.*
  • Contains chicory root, a prebiotic vegetable fiber, which supports strong intestinal flora.
  • Helps maintain intestinal regularity.*
  • Features a unique probiotic strain with larger cells for increased intestinal coverage and protection.
  • Unique probiotic and prebiotic blend for optimal digestive health.* Saccharomyces boulardii lyo CNCM I-745
  • Provides extra digestive support*
  • Complements your active lifestyle*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.