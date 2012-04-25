Florida Crystals Organic Cane Sugar
Product Details
Florida Crystals Organic Sugar- the only organic sugar made in the USA form pure Florida sugarcane.
Florida Crystals Organic Sugar is less refined and is a cup-for-cup replacement for traditional sugar. Its light golden color and delicate molasses flavor make it perfect for all your baking needs. Florida Crystals Organic Sugar is the only organic sugar grown and harvested in the U.S.A. and is now certified CarbonFree.
- Grown and harvested in the USA.
- Vegan Certified by Vegan Action
- Certified Kosher for Passov
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Raw Cane Sugar.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
