Florida Crystals Organic Cane Sugar

32 ozUPC: 0007577931114
Florida Crystals Organic Sugar- the only organic sugar made in the USA form pure Florida sugarcane.

Florida Crystals Organic Sugar is less refined and is a cup-for-cup replacement for traditional sugar. Its light golden color and delicate molasses flavor make it perfect for all your baking needs. Florida Crystals Organic Sugar is the only organic sugar grown and harvested in the U.S.A. and is now certified CarbonFree.

  • Grown and harvested in the USA.
  • Vegan Certified by Vegan Action
  • Certified Kosher for Passov

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Raw Cane Sugar.

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

