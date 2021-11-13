Golden like the sun and known for adorning the very first citrus groves in the state of Florida, YELLOS are handpicked from family groves in Florida. This golden grapefruit is uniquely sweet, incredibly juicy and are only available as a limited harvest during the winter months. It is our pride and joy to bring you the best of Florida’s heritage while honoring the land with responsible practices.

Florida’s heirloom grapefruit variety, all natural.

Limited availability during the winter months of December - April.

Handpicked and farmed from family-owned groves in Florida.

Flesh inside is yellow, a surprisingly fun twist on the common red fleshed grapefruit.

High in Vitamin C content and low in calories.

Tradition never tasted so fresh in your favorite recipes from cocktails to salads to marinades to freshly squeezed juice.