We believe good stewardship of the land enables all life to Flourish. By sourcing the purest organically grown grapes, we bring you superb wines while cultivating thriving vineyard habitats for bees and wildlife. Savor this Cabernet Sauvignon with complex aromas of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla. It’s the perfect addition to a roast, rotisserie chicken, or lasagna.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Sourced from California

ABV 13%

Perfect addition to a roast, rotisserie chicken, or lasagna

Notes of chocolate, coffee, and rich vanilla