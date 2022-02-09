Hover to Zoom
Flourish Cabernet Sauvignon
750 mLUPC: 0081805102085
We believe good stewardship of the land enables all life to Flourish. By sourcing the purest organically grown grapes, we bring you superb wines while cultivating thriving vineyard habitats for bees and wildlife. Savor this Cabernet Sauvignon with complex aromas of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla. It’s the perfect addition to a roast, rotisserie chicken, or lasagna.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Sourced from California
- ABV 13%
- Perfect addition to a roast, rotisserie chicken, or lasagna
- Notes of chocolate, coffee, and rich vanilla