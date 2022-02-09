Hover to Zoom
Flourish Organic Chardonnay
750 mLUPC: 0081805102086
We believe good stewardship of the land enables all life to Flourish. By sourcing the purest organically grown grapes, we bring you superb wines while cultivating thriving vineyard habitats for bees and wildlife. Delight in this bright gem of a Chardonnay with complex flavors of butterscotch, hints of sweet vanilla, and balanced with firm acidity. It’s the perfect addition to a grilled pork or herb crusted chicken.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Sourced from California
- ABV 13.8%
- Perfect addition to grilled pork or herb crusted chicken
- Award-winning wine