We believe good stewardship of the land enables all life to Flourish. By sourcing the purest organically grown grapes, we bring you superb wines while cultivating thriving vineyard habitats for bees and wildlife. Delight in this bright gem of a Chardonnay with complex flavors of butterscotch, hints of sweet vanilla, and balanced with firm acidity. It’s the perfect addition to a grilled pork or herb crusted chicken.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Sourced from California

ABV 13.8%

Perfect addition to grilled pork or herb crusted chicken

Award-winning wine